NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - About 275,000 women left the workforce in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and more than 2 million women have lost their jobs since February 2020 — another impact of the pandemic
Morgan Mitchell owns a PR firm, worked remotely and full time before having baby Grady in May of 2020.
“That has been a little bit challenging in the beginning because how do you find someone to care for him or watch him because you don’t know if they’ve been exposed to COVID,” Mitchell said. “Even before the pandemic, 80 percent of women feel overwhelmed the first couple weeks heading home with the baby.”
“It’s a lot to take care of yourself and the baby, let alone accommodate all the things we do on a regular basis.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics in February of this year, 25.1 percent of women worked remotely because of the pandemic.
“There are a lot of moms in this neighborhood — and I would say most of them have not returned to work or at this point don’t know if they will,” Mitchell said. “I think obviously a lot of the childcaring in our society falls on women.”
Mitchell says they have a part-time nanny, but her work schedule changed. She now works only three days a week.
“It’s great when he can take a long nap because that means I can work,” Mitchell said. “So [I’m] trying to be flexible and working a lot at night.”
The new mom says she’s glad she can still work but they had to look at their budget to see if she could continue to work.
“Right now, it does make sense for me to continue to work. When we have another kid, I don’t know that will be the case, just putting two kids with childcare,” Mitchell said. “I think this a discussion our country is going to keep having long past COVID.”
