NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This will be the last week any Tennessean will be able to get the added pandemic unemployment benefits.

The pandemic relief bills passed by the federal government added hundreds of dollars to the regular checks for people waiting for the pandemic to end.

Starting on July 3rd, Tennessee will no longer be taking the money. The rate will drop $300 starting Sunday.

Governor Lee says this move has been made to get people back into the workforce.

"What's important to remember is that we have a quarter of a million jobs in the state that are unfilled. And we want to make the path way for those that are unemployed to those employment opportunities as smooth as possible," Governor Bill Lee said back in May.

Dozens of other states are doing the same, including Georgia, where benefits will also end on Saturday.