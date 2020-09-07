NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - There is still relief available for some small businesses in Tennessee who had to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the clock is ticking.
Businesses identified by the Department of Revenue have about three weeks to verify their business information.
In June Governor Bill Lee told the Department of Revenue to issue relief payments through the Tennessee Business Relief Program to small businesses for costs suffered because of the pandemic shutdowns.
The money will now be coming from federal coronavirus relief funds.
The Department of Revenue is asking businesses who have been notified they may be eligible to certify their business information on the department's website.
Once a business completes its and the department verifies eligibility, a relief payment will be sent.
The payments for eligible businesses range from $200 to $30,000, depending on the business' gross sales.
The deadline for certifying your business information is September 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.