NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The court process has never been quick or easy, but it has become much more complicated during the pandemic.
In the Davidson County court system, there haven’t been any jury trials since March. Previously scheduled trials and new dates are set for after January.
Attorney Robin Moore is representing Donna Hughes in a civil suit – an alleged medical mishap. They’ve had three trial dates all get postponed.
The federal courts and Davidson County courts have not been scheduling cases that require juries, due to increased risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“The courts and the attorneys have done the best job they can to work with what we have had to deal with in the last few months,” Moore said. “But, certainly it has turned the justice system on its head.”
The federal judge assigned to Hughes’ case is working on guidelines for how to have a safe jury trial. Jury trials in Davidson County are on hold until January. According to the court clerk, 75 civil cases are waiting for jury trials.
As for the criminal side, 209 trials are waiting, and the court administrator is not sure how many of those involve a request for a jury.
Davidson County is exploring multiple options, such as moving to larger courtrooms and having smaller juries with 6 people, for example.
