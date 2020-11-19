NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Even though the pandemic will cause many of us to stay home this Thanksgiving, some plan on traveling.
It will look different this year though, with most people hitting the roads instead of taking flights.
“Over three-quarters of people are still planning to travel for the holidays. The difference is that before, it was closer to nine out of 10,” said Brooklyn Emery, communications manager at Hankook Tires.
A new report from AAA shows the way Tennesseans will get to Thanksgiving dinner may be a little different than last year.
75 percent of people in our state say they’ll take their own car.
“It has to do with less contact with people and a little bit more of a contained environment," Emery said.
Another change: the reason for wanting to get on the road early this year.
“Before, people were traveling a little bit closer to the time that they wanted to be there," Emery said. "Now we’re saying that people are wanting to add in some quarantine time potentially.”
AAA says the busiest days to travel will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the following Sunday, November 29, for people coming home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.