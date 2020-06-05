NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mobeen Ahmad's dining room doesn't look like it did two months ago.
With the economic impact of COVID-19, Ahmad was forced to close his restaurant, Shalimar, in Green Hills.
Ahmad's 23-year Pakistan American dream is now put on hold.
“It is sad for me but I hope to be back with a new restaurant in Green Hills soon," he said.
He’s not alone; no more lobster bisque at Antonio’s in Bellevue - a COVID-19 casualty, too. The owners of Free birds are as free as a bird; their Green Hills and Murfreesboro burrito place also closed.
Mobeen’s son came here first when he was five and remembers his dad working here. Celebrities would come here too and order the usual.
Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman all paid visits to the restaurant over the years; Dolly Parton was his favorite.
Ahmad couldn't believe the reaction he got from people who didn’t want him to close, but he's hopeful he can rebuild and resurrect and is thankful to his longtime customers.
