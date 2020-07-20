NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many schools and universities are looking to online options when it comes to education in the fall. But what about hands-on experiences like internships?
Some schools require internships for graduation. Internships are necessary for many students, even as more businesses are cutting internships due to pandemic fears.
One student who spoke with News4 is happy that even though her internship doesn't look like what she imagined, she's still getting the much-needed experience.
Interns usually pack downtown buildings each summer to learn the ins and outs of their future fields, but this year interns like Alexis Williams are doing everything on a computer in their home.
"I feel like, in a way, it's even more intimate than being in person because we're all at home, we're all going through everything for the first time," said Williams.
Williams is enjoying her digital internship with Bank of America before she heads to New York University in the fall.
Her team is working with The Oasis Center, a non-profit that works with young people to help them succeed as adults.
"We're making an app that would allow students to have those same resources that The Oasis Center gives," said Williams.
Heather Vincent helps the interns each summer. She said they quickly made the student leadership program virtual in the spring.
"It was really important that we be able to have students continue to work," said Vincent.
Her advice to other companies:
"I would just encourage any other employers to think about being creative," said Vincent. "Students now, especailly after this year, are really savvy about using digital platforms and they're comfortable talking, and they're comfortable taking projects and working on their own."
Williams agreed and sdaid she's learned leadership and communication skills that will stay with her for years.
"They also help us a lot and trying to find mentors and just a whole bunch of things that will transfer and translate into adulthood," said Williams.
The National Association of Colleges and Employers report 60% of internships turn into job offers.
