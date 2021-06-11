NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With huge spikes in violent crime so far this year, News4 looked to see if Nashville has enough police officers to handle the increased violence, and the impact the pandemic had on crime in Music City.

Just this month, eight people have been killed in Nashville, and over the last week, police have responded to nearly a dozen shooting scenes. It's concerning to people who live in Nashville and concerning to city leaders.

"I also think we are a city in transition. We're growing," Joy Styles, Councilwoman for District 32, said. "We're transitioning from the Nashville of old, which was more of a town feel, into a city atmosphere, and with that comes an increase in crime. It's not necessarily because something has gone wrong."

Styles said she believes Metro Police officers are doing the best with the staff they have. She supports the mayor's decision to fund the southeast police precinct fully and adding 40 officers.

"Not because we an excess in crime because we would like to have a police presence so when something happens, we have officers that are close by to be able to respond," Styles said.

News4 asked Styles if Nashville has enough officers with the continued growth of the city.

"I think we need more officers," Styles said. "I know there are those that think we need less officers. But the truth is we aren't fully staffed. So, we need to be fully staffed."

Styles said hopefully, the additional officers over time will help reduce crime in Nashville.