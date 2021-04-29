NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you’ve been car shopping, you may have noticed the higher prices. Turns out the pandemic is partially to blame.
University Motors owner Mark Johnson said it has to do with the manufacturers.
“They can’t get the chips — the semi-conductor chips that make the new cars,” Johnson said. “The pandemic shut the factories down and the factories weren’t making the chips.”
The shortage in supply has also caused used car prices to go up.
“At this point in time it’s simply the supply of used cars is low because the prices are so inflated,” Johnson said.
News4 spoke with other used car dealerships throughout Nashville and found out the dealers are buying cars at a higher price through auctions which causes them to raise their prices.
“Prior to the pandemic, the tornado came through they suffered a lot of damage so they’re not running in full capacity yet, so we have to travel further to get our inventory,” Johnson said.
It’s a trickle-down effect that’s impacting consumers.
Johnson predicts the inflated prices could be here to stay for several more months.
“I expect the prices to be inflated another six months or so,” he said. “Hopefully we will start to see the new inventory hit the new franchise dealers and people will buy new cars — and again the circle around is that that it will trickle down to used cars eventually.”
