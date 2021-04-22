NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Parent Teacher Association has seen a major decline in membership throughout the state of Tennessee due to the pandemic.
According to the association memberships are down by 48%.
With volunteers not allowed inside of schools and fundraisers cancelled, Covid-19 has impacted how the PTA normally functions.
“Because of a lack of membership dues that has made it really challenging for us to really reach out and do one on ones with individual members as well as our meetings with superintendents,” said Kim Henderson, Tennessee PTA President.
To tackle funding, the association is promoting a capital campaign to make up for a $35,000 deficit intended to save local chapters in cities like Nashville
"We are looking for donations from businesses, individuals, from anyone that really cares about education. We are an advocacy voice to improve education for all children," Henderson stated.
For more information on how you can help, click here.
