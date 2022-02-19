NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville’s iconic restaurant, the Pancake Pantry, introduced a Nashville Predators pancake Monday to promote the Nashville Predators Foundation.
Pancake Pantry officials said that the Predators pancake will be available for a limited time at both Nashville locations until March 31st. In addition, for every order sold until the end of March, the Pancake Pantry said they would make a monetary donation to the Nashville Predators Foundation.
“The Pancake Pantry is deeply committed to the Nashville community,” said Chip Bradley, Managing Partner of The Pancake Pantry. “We love Nashville and the people who make it so special, and this partnership with the Preds Foundation is a small way we can make a big impact on the city we love.”
The Nashville Predators Foundation, empowered by SmileDirectClub, seeks to meet the educational, social, health, and cultural needs of Middle Tennessee through grants and partnerships with local charity organizations.
“The Preds Foundation is proud to work alongside such an iconic brand in Nashville,” said Rebecca King, Vice President of Community Relations of the Nashville Predators. “We are grateful for their support of our efforts and look forward to a long-term partnership for the betterment of our community.”
