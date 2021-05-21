NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After 11 days of fighting, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a cease-fire on Thursday putting an end to the rockets, devastation, and hundreds of deaths caused in the line of fire.

Both sides of the line took to the streets and celebrated the agreement while waving Palestinian and Hamas flags.

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas agree to a ceasefire A senior Hamas leader and Israel's Security Cabinet have confirmed that a mutual ceasefire deal has been agreed.

Many are hopeful that the celebration overseas will put people in our community at ease.

News4 spoke with Jewish and Palestinian communities about their fears for the people they know and love.

"I’ve seen some of these first-hand experiences and had my first-hand experiences as well as having family in Palestine so that takes a toll on me a little bit because you have to check in on your family," Bushra Alammouri, a Palestinian living in the Midstate, said.

Jewish and Palestinian Nashvillians react to Israel-Gaza conflict The violent conflict between the Nations of Israel and Gaza is being felt half the world away and News 4 spoke to some in the Jewish and Palestinian communities in the Midstate who are anxiously watching the developments overseas.

"I’m always concerned I’m going to get that phone call, I’m going to get that WhatsApp message that’s going to be somebody I know and that’s really what I worry about the most," Eric Stillman, CEO of the Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, said.

The Palestinian Community Group had a rally planned from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estes Kefauver Federal Building at 801 Broadway.

The group said the protest is still on, despite the ceasefire. They're calling everyone who attends the rally to be peaceful.