NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - You’re never too old or young to start, but does that count for 1-year-olds?
Two sisters at Nashville’s Little Art House said yes.
Can a 1-year-old really make a piece of art? Of course they can.
It doesn’t have to be Picasso, but brush will touch paper.
Just what Leighton Lancaster and her sister Emma want to see. They opened the Little Art House for kids aged 1 to 4.
“When they mix colors for the first time and you say what happens when you mix blue and yellow together and you get green, they are shocked. They have no idea how it happened, then they figure it out as they get a little older,” said Lancaster.
It can be chaos, but so what, learning and achieving are here too.
“I think if you’ve had any experience with a 1-year-old, they are rarely still. As soon as they can walk, they’re touching and feeling, have a natural curiosity that we hope our classes really support,” said Lancaster.
Creations, not with hopes of an art institute future, just a chance to share paint, a sheet and maybe a friend.
“That to me is one of my favorite parts. Art making is fabulous,” said Lancaster. “It’s fun to see them learn and play with different toys, but getting to know other kids is really cool.”
