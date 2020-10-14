WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - If you are looking for a fun and safe family outing during October, you need to head to Historic Downtown Franklin.
That's where you'll find our Big Joe on the Go this morning, as he talks with organizers and participants about the town's 'Paint the Town Orange' themed event, which runs all month long.
This morning Joe is carving his first pumpkin ever with some of the festival's master carvers.
Join Big Joe in Franklin and learn more about this month-long fall celebration in Franklin.
To learn more about Franklin's 'Paint the Town Orange' event, click here.
