NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Many people taking to the roads and skies to spend time with family.
Ahead of the holiday, the CDC recommended people shouldn’t travel this holiday as the country is seeing upticks in COVID cases.
One of the busiest holiday travel weekend is here and we’re live at @Fly_Nashville showing you what it looks like at the airport this busy day during the #COVID19 pandemic— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) November 25, 2020
And what changes for you to be aware of before you take flight @WSMV pic.twitter.com/3RLiKdJpEq
Meanwhile, this morning at Nashville International Airport (BNA), lines continue to grow standing and waiting for TSA.
If you’ll be flying today, and haven’t been to the airport in a while because of COVID-19 and some airport construction, there are some changes you need to be aware of.
BNA expects its number of passengers to be higher this holiday weekend than recent weeks.
Airport officials say right now it's hard to predict how many people will be traveling because many people’s travel plans are fluid and changing.
They estimate daily passenger departures this week to be about 12,000-14,000 passengers.
One important thing to remember, the airport now has two terminals, North and South.
Make sure you know what terminal your airline uses. There is no connection between terminals.
So if you end up at the wrong terminal, you would have to leave the terminal and go through security again.
And of course whether you’re at the airport or on a flight, you have to make sure your wearing a mask.
