NASHVILLE (WSMV) - You never know who's going to take the stage at Tootsie's!
Popstar P!nk sang for fans at the honky-tonk on Lower Broadway after her concert at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday night.
News4 viewer Jeff Eslick sent us video of the singer's surprise performance.
P!nk is currently headlining her "Beautiful Trauma" world tour.
It’s official. @Pink is our favorite superhero. #BeautifulTraumaWorldTour | 📷 @_kaylaschoen pic.twitter.com/CVbhPBt3BO— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) March 11, 2019
No one knows how to make an opening number look THIS good. @Pink | #BeautifulTraumaWorldTour pic.twitter.com/m4vfdyPDI6— Bridgestone Arena (@BrdgstoneArena) March 11, 2019
