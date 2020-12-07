NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One of Nashville’s oldest barber shops is being forced to close its doors by one of the city's biggest hospitals.
However, the community will not be letting the Oxford Barbershop go without a fight.
Since 1961, the Oxford Barbershop has sat off 21st Avenue South serving people like Bill Purcell, Dr. Alex Jahngir and Connor Kaisar, who is a former Vanderbilt baseball player who now plays in the MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kaisar still drops by for a haircut.
“It’s a community. It’s a family. It’s tradition,” barber BJ Holmes said.
Those who go like the familiarity of the shop.
“It’s something that I like and something I can trust,” Holmes said.
In July, the Vanderbilt Medical Center announced that after 61 years, they’re terminating the barbershop's lease saying they needed the 300 square foot space.
"Due to the insatiable need for additional clinic capacity, this places a premium on every square foot of space, especially on our downtown Nashville campus. For this reason we have to continually think about how space is used now and how it might be repurposed to meet the needs of our patients,” said John Howser, Chief Communications Officer, VUMC.
“It’s kind of like losing a part of you,” Holmes said.
Employees such as Holmes have pleaded, they’ve offered to take over the lease. They said they’re willing to pay more in rent, but they don’t want to say goodbye to their friends or shut their doors.
“To take the little barbershop that’s as old as most everything else around here it just doesn’t feel right,” Holmes said.
There’s a petition to keep this place open on change.org
If something does not change the Oxford Barbershop’s last day is December 31.
