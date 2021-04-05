NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The owners of the iconic Exit/In say the building that houses the venue is under contract to a developer.
The Exit/In started a GoFunedMe to try and buy it back.
News4 spoke with Dave Pomeroy who has performed at the venue.
"What Nashville has given to me and musicians like me who were looking for a place where they could be themselves, it's places like the Exit/In that made that possible,” Pomeroy said.
Pomeroy is now the president for the Nashville Musicians Association.
He remembers a pilot episode for a TV show called Nashville Skyline was shot at the venue in 1985. It featured songwriters like Vince Gill.
"That was a day I'll never forget. The most songs I've ever recorded in one day anywhere,” Pomeroy said.
"Well, my fear is that Nashville keeps losing people and places that are so integral to the soul of our city,” Chris Cobb, Owner of the Exit/In said.
Cobb started a gofundme page with a goal of raising $200,000.
It’s caught the attention of musicians like Margo Price. She recently tweeted about saving the club.
if you haven’t yet, please get vaxxed so we can get back to more of this and also please help save the Nashville club, @exit_in. donate or share this @gofundme! https://t.co/XtNUbI5WlR 📷: @chrisphelps_com pic.twitter.com/CxqAHq0mHQ— Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 3, 2021
"American music culture just has to have stages like Exit/Ins. It doesn't exist without them,” Cobb said.
For Pomeroy, he hopes Nashville will continue to have the stage. He believes the city is at a crucial moment.
"We've had a lot of these turning points in the last few years and this is one where we just can't afford to screw this up and I really hope that we can save it,” Pomeroy said.
News4 reached out to the developer, but did not hear back.
Mayor John Cooper also posted on social media about the Exit/In.
The owners of the Exit/In said they have a plan if their effort to get the building back doesn’t go through.
They told News4 they’ll donate the proceeds from the gofundme to the National Independent Venue Association and The Music Venue Alliance of Nashville.
