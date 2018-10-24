Last week someone sent a mailer to several gay bars in Nashville.
It said L.G.B.T. but instead of the letters standing for "lesbian, gay, bi-sexual and transgender," the mailer shows lady liberty, a gun, a beer and President Trump.
According to police, it's a meme that's been around since 2017.
Still, a lot of the bar owners aren't happy with the message it sends.
"I was really disappointed that somebody would send something like that out," said Joe Brown who owns Play and Tribe on Nashville's Church Street.
Then early Sunday morning police were called to Play after a man was sprayed with something on the dance floor.
According to the police report, he started coughing and couldn't breathe.
People commented on social media saying things like, "this following the threatening letter mailed to some gay bars just days ago...very scary."
"We are extremely concerned with public safety in general," said Brown.
Brown said the mailer is not connected to the pepper spray incident in any way and they have the surveillance video to prove it.
"I think these are two college kids that are playing a prank," said Brown.
Brown also said they go to great lengths to ensure customer safety.
They meet with police regularly.
They have extensive surveillance camera and facial recognition systems.
Brown said, it's a matter of time before the pepper spray suspects are caught.
"And i think once the police contact them, and they realize it's not a prank to do something like that, I think they will see the consequences," said Brown.
Brown said they have identified the people involved in the pepper spray incident by name.
They've turned the names and the surveillance video over to investigators.
