MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WSMV) - The owner of a red Jeep stuck in the ocean that caught the internet by storm (pun intended) on Thursday said he didn't know his Jeep was on the beach until police came knocking at his door.
The owner, who did not want to be identified, told NBC affiliate WMBF that he let his cousin, who rides a motorcycle, use it during the storm.
"This morning he thought it would be cool to go on the beach and take a quick video of the sunrise before the storm came,” the Jeep’s owner told WMBF.
The man's cousin reportedly ran the Jeep off a runoff and got stuck. The incident caused damage to the Jeep's front bumper. The cousin tried to get help to remove the Jeep from the beach but was unable to due to the storm.
“He avoided me for a good hour or two because he didn’t know what to say and then police actually came to the house. And they said, ‘Hey we found your Jeep on the beach.’ Then I called him and spoke to him and he told me exactly what happened,” the Jeep’s owner told WMBF.
A tow company is expected to remove the Jeep from the beach when conditions improve. At last check, the Jeep is still on the beach.
Read the full story and follow updates on WMBF's website.
