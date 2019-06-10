NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ben Freeland, who has been one of the moving forces of changing Antioch’s perceptions, has plans to purchase the former Hickory Hollow Mall.

Freeland told News4 there was no timeline for the purchase to be complete.

Hickory Hollow Mall gets new name Developers are trying to breathe new life into a long-struggling mall, and they are starting with a brand new name.

The mall was renamed Global Mall at The Crossings in 2013 after it was purchased by Rajesh Aggarwal and his wife Dr. Reita Aggarwal.

Metro Government and the Nashville Predators built the Ford Ice Center at the facility. Nashville State Community College has also opened a campus there along with a branch of the Nashville Public Library.

Freeland, whose family owns Freeland Chevrolet and Freeland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in the Hickory Hollow area, said the purchase would not affect the Ford Ice Center or Nashville State.

He said “something new and exciting” is coming to the location.