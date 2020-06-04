RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Two separate crashes on I-24 westbound have the area slowed down.
An overturned tractor trailer is overturned at exit 64 causing delays with the on-ramp being blocked.
About seven miles away, an overturned car is also causing delays Thursday afternoon as well.
I-24 westbound at mile marker 71 is also delayed until about 6 p.m. with the left lane blocked.
Crews are working to get both scenes cleared by 8 p.m.
