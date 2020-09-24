RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A crash involving an overturned vehicle is causing major delays on Interstate 24 Westbound in Rutherford County.
TDOT says the accident happened near Exit 64 at Waldron Road in La Vergne. The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 8 p.m.
Multiple lanes are blocked on the westbound side. Eastbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.
