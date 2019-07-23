I-65 NB Accident - 7-23-19
TDOT SmartWay

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound were closed after an overturned vehicle crash north of Briley Parkway near TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

As of around 1:30 p.m., left lanes of I-65 North are blocked in the area. This is an improvement after about 30 minutes, when all northbound lanes and one southbound lane were closed. Just before 2pm emergency crews had cleared and reopened most lanes of traffic.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident occurred around 12:43 p.m. and is expected to be clear in an hour. Details surrounding the crash and any possible injuries are currently unclear.

This is a developing story in the early stages. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.