NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – An overturned vehicle off I-24 east has EXIT 44B ramp to I-65 North/Louisville closed to all traffic.
The incident was reported at 8:14 a.m. Saturday morning.
Crews are at the scene. It is unknown when the ramp will re-open.
News4 will provide more details are they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.