NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One lane of Interstate 40 eastbound in Cheatham County was blocked early Saturday morning when a truck carrying food overturned after a crash just past Mt. Pleasant Road.
According to investigators, two trucks crashed around 2:14 a.m. around mile marker 186 and sent one of the trucks down an embankment. One of the trucks was carrying food that spilled out onto the roadway, the other truck also appeared to have spilled food along the roadway and median.
TDOT and THP were in the process of cleaning up the crash and directing traffic. The lane that was blocked was expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. but has since been pushed back to 1:30 p.m. The scene has since cleared.
At this time, the conditions of both drivers are unclear.
Stay with News4 for developing details on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.