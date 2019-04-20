NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One lane of Interstate 40 eastbound in Cheatham County was blocked early Saturday morning when a truck carrying food overturned after a crash just past Mt. Pleasant Road.
According to investigators, two trucks crashed in separate accidents around 2:14 a.m. around mile marker 186 and one of the trucks was sent down an embankment. One of the trucks was carrying 40,000 pounds of broccoli that spilled out onto the roadway. The other truck was a tow-away truck hauling two more trucks on its back.
TDOT and THP were in the process of cleaning up the crash and directing traffic. The lane that was blocked was expected to reopen at 10:30 a.m. but was pushed back to 1:30 p.m. The scene has since cleared.
Both drivers were not seriously injured and taken to separate area hospitals with minor injuries.
