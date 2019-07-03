RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue investigators are responding to an overturned tractor-trailer on Swamp Leanna Road.
Crews responded around 8:45 a.m. and closed the roadway. The truck overturned in a curve, and there are no reported injuries.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue says the road will be closed for several hours.
