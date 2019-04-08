Interstate 65 On-Ramp Overturned Truck - 4-8-19
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking the on-ramp from Interstate 40 onto Interstate 65 southbound south of downtown.

According to TDOT, the incident occurred around 1:14 p.m. and is expected to be clear in about an hour. It is unclear the extent of injuries at this time.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

