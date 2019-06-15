NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An overturned tractor trailer is blocking the on-ramp to Interstate 40 from Briley Parkway.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident happened just after 9 a.m. and was cleared by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Details about the crash are not immediately clear and it is not confirmed if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
