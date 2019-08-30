Overturned tractor trailer - 8-30-19
SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer that caught fire is shutting down southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Sumner County just outside of Millersville in the area of mile marker 103.

According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident was reported just after 3:45 a.m. and the scene is not expected to be clear until at least 7 a.m. Just before 5:30 a.m., investigators were working to reopen at least one lane in the area.

Traffic is encouraged to take Highway 76 in White House to Highway 31W / Louisville Highway toward Millersville to get back onto I-65 on the other side of the crash.

Details about possible injuries are not yet clear.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

