SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer that caught fire is shutting down southbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Sumner County just outside of Millersville in the area of mile marker 103.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the incident was reported just after 3:45 a.m. and the scene is not expected to be clear until at least 7 a.m. Just before 5:30 a.m., investigators were working to reopen at least one lane in the area.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
Traffic is encouraged to take Highway 76 in White House to Highway 31W / Louisville Highway toward Millersville to get back onto I-65 on the other side of the crash.
Details about possible injuries are not yet clear.
#BREAKING AT THE #LIVEDESK- the semi crash along I-65S, crews still working to get the fire out. Appears to overturned after hitting guardrail after Ridgetop exit. #Nashville @WSMV #TNnews pic.twitter.com/dchAEURJRk— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) August 30, 2019
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
