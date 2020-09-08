RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire and Rescue along with Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer at mile marker 58.5 eastbound on I-840.
The truck was hauling lime which has spilled out of the top of the trailer.
At this time, Eastbound traffic is affected with one lane traffic closed.
Minor injuries were reported from this incident which is not expected to be cleared until around 7 p.m.
