NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that shutdown the eastbound side of Interstate 24 in Nashville on Thursday morning is expected to reopen around noon.
A tractor-trailer hauling a forklift flipped over by Exit 50B just before 7:30 a.m.
The tractor-trailer was towed away first and then the forklift was flipped on its right side and towed
Eastbound traffic is affected with the off-ramp blocked and westbound traffic is affected with right lanes blocked.
TDOT officials said the bridge was inspected but it doesn’t appear to have any damage.
Maintenance crews repaired parts of the road damaged because of the incident.
For an alternate route, drivers should take the west loop downtown and avoid I-24 east. For traffic updates, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.