NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An overturned tanker-truck rolled off an on-ramp onto Interstate 24 from Spring Street on the east side of downtown early Monday morning.
According to TDOT Smartway, the crash happened around 5 a.m. is expected to be clear by 9 a.m. Crews had to temporarily shut down the ramp to get the truck upright and get it out of the way.
HAPPENING NOW: Crews are working to get this overturned tractor trailer back up on it’s wheels.This is along I-24 WB @ Ellington Parkway/ Spring St.EST. CLEAR TIME 9 AM.I’m told the ramp is about to close so they can get it out of the way. pic.twitter.com/MM9ULfQszm— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) July 1, 2019
There is currently no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
