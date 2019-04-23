RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Officials were on the scene of an overturned septic tank truck at the intersection of Epps Mill Road and Wayside Road.
According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, emergency crews were on scene to remove the driver from the truck. The driver did not suffer any injuries.
Septic Truck rollover on Epps Mill Road near Wayside Drive. The driver did not suffer any injuries; crews are on scene handling clean up and removal of the truck Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vAfo9kbpkF— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) April 23, 2019
Crews handled clean-up and removal of the truck. The road has since reopned for travel and no injuries or hazardous leaks were reported.
Epps Mill Road at Wayside is now reopened for travel. The earlier accident involving an overturned septic truck, involved no injurie and no hazardous leaks.— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) April 23, 2019
