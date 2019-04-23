Rutherford Co. Septic Truck Overturned - 4-23-19
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Officials were on the scene of an overturned septic tank truck at the intersection of Epps Mill Road and Wayside Road.

According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, emergency crews were on scene to remove the driver from the truck. The driver did not suffer any injuries.

Crews handled clean-up and removal of the truck. The road has since reopned for travel and no injuries or hazardous leaks were reported.

