NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to clear an overturned semi-truck from an intersection in Clarksville this morning.
Clarksville Fire Rescue posted photos to their Facebook Monday morning of an overturned semi at the intersection of Rossview Road and Cardinal Lane in Clarksville.
"Be aware if you are in the area, and if you're heading to a Rossview school, traffic will be affected up for a while," the post says.
News4 is working to learn what caused the crash.
Follow News4 for updates to this developing story.
