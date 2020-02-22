MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – One person was injured after a tracker trailer overturned on Interstate 40 Westbound in Mt. Juliet.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday night. 

Police say 45-year-old Michael Triplett was driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck Eastbound down the exit ramp in the Westbound lanes when he hit a tractor trailer traveling Westbound on I-40.

The tractor trailer, driven by 29-year-old Matthew Beare, tried to swerve and avoid the pickup truck but was hit on the right side. The tractor trailer then rolled onto its side, blocking all lanes on I-40 Westbound.  

Triplett was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.

Beare and his passenger, 28-year-old Jessica Beare, were not injured in the crash.

The interstate has since reopened. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.