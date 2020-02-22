MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – One person was injured after a tracker trailer overturned on Interstate 40 Westbound in Mt. Juliet.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday night.
Police say 45-year-old Michael Triplett was driving his Ford F-150 pickup truck Eastbound down the exit ramp in the Westbound lanes when he hit a tractor trailer traveling Westbound on I-40.
The tractor trailer, driven by 29-year-old Matthew Beare, tried to swerve and avoid the pickup truck but was hit on the right side. The tractor trailer then rolled onto its side, blocking all lanes on I-40 Westbound.
Triplett was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
Beare and his passenger, 28-year-old Jessica Beare, were not injured in the crash.
The interstate has since reopened.
