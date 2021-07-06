FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - An overturned dump truck is causing a traffic headache in Franklin Tuesday afternoon.
The truck overturned on Carothers Parkway near the Falcon Creek neighborhood. Franklin Police expect the roadway to be closed for "hours" as crews clean up the mess.
Here’s a look at the current situation. It is expected to take hours before the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/YEAAvk9TEW— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) July 6, 2021
News4 is working to find out if anyone was injured in this crash.
This map shows the closure points on Carothers Rd. Carothers Pkwy between 96 and Long Ln remains open. pic.twitter.com/8aLQUSPJrS— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) July 6, 2021
Stay with News4 as this story develops.
