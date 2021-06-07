CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Drivers are being advised to avoid Wilma Rudolph Boulevard because of an overturned dump truck on Monday afternoon.
The crash involved the dump truck as well as six cars and was reported near the Walmart.
Police told News 4 at least one person suffered serious injuries in the crash.
It is unclear to know how long Wilma Rudolph Boulevard will be shut down. To avoid the crash scene, click here.
News 4 will have updates on this breaking news on air and online.
