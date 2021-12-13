NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rush hour traffic was brought to a halt on I-40 near Bellevue Monday afternoon. TDOT is reporting an overturned dump truck. All but one lane is closed going west.
We're getting the proper equipment out there as quick as we can, but cleanup will take time. Be sure to find another way home. #nashvilletraffic pic.twitter.com/QRQdeCNc7N— Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) December 13, 2021
The truck hauling gravel partially collided with a Metro School bus. Two employees and a student were on board, but no injuries were reported.
