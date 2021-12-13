Crash closes I-40 West
TDOT

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rush hour traffic was brought to a halt on I-40 near Bellevue Monday afternoon. TDOT is reporting an overturned dump truck. All but one lane is closed going west. 

The truck hauling gravel partially collided with a Metro School bus. Two employees and a student were on board, but no injuries were reported. 

