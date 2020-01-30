WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Sand spilled across I-40 in Lebanon has caused a major traffic backup after a dump truck overturned Thursday morning.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 236 on I-40 near South Hartmann Drive just before 8 a.m.
Officials say the wreck involved a dump truck and another vehicle. The dump truck rolled over during the incident and spilled its load of sand onto the interstate. Injuries were reported, but the extent of them have not been released.
Westbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked. It is estimated to be cleared by 11 a.m.
