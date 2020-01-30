Overturned dump truck causes traffic backup

Overturned dump truck causes traffic backup 

 Courtesy TDOT map

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Sand spilled across I-40 in Lebanon has caused a major traffic backup after a dump truck overturned Thursday morning.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 236 on I-40 near South Hartmann Drive just before 8 a.m.

Officials say the wreck involved a dump truck and another vehicle. The dump truck rolled over during the incident and spilled its load of sand onto the interstate. Injuries were reported, but the extent of them have not been released. 

Westbound traffic is affected with the right lane blocked. It is estimated to be cleared by 11 a.m. 

 

