CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police is asking everyone to avoid Riverside Drive northbound between Spring Street and North 2nd Street after a crash involving an overturned dump truck.

According to Clarksville Police, the crash occurred in front of McDonald's. At this time, it is unclear when the road will reopen.

Citizens are encouraged to find an alternate route until the scene clears.

