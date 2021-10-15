NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Crews are working to clear an overturned box truck from the Harding Place exit ramp off I-24.
The truck overturned around 6:30 a.m. and took out a rest stop sign while transporting a haul of cardboard boxes.
Crews arrived shortly thereafter after blocked the exit ramp and most of the shoulder, causing delays on I-24.
The scene is expected to be cleared and the exit ramp reopened by mid-morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.