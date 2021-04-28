NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Overton High School basketball coach recalled the moments he and four other staff members sprang into action to save a student's life.

John Hopson said there wasn't a second thought. "We look at our students like our extended family, and you see your family in need... you got to do anything you can to help them."

Thursday a student, and one of Hopson's basketball players, was stabbed in the middle of the school day. Hopson saw him fall to the ground and called 911.

Teen charged with attempted criminal homicide after stabbing at Overton High School A 15-year-old Overton High School freshman is being charged with attempted criminal homicide at Juvenile Court for stabbing a classmate in the school's gymnasium on Thursday afternoon.

"Initially it was one of those things like, 'we got to' help, we got to save him," he recalled. He and four other staff members rushed to the student's aid. "I gave [a teacher] my hoodie, because we didn't have anything to try and put pressure on the wound, and she put pressure on the wound."

They cleared the hallway and focused on keeping the student calm. "[We were] asking him who his favorite player was, what team he liked," Hopson explained.

These #TeamMNPS members are heroes. Tonight Director of Schools Adrienne Battle honored @OvertonMNPS staff members who helped save a student’s life last week with their quick, poised, and decisive actions. They represent the very best of MNPS. pic.twitter.com/tlbnG12Lyb — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) April 27, 2021

Tuesday night, he and his colleagues were honored by the school board for their swift, life-saving actions. They were called "the best of MNPS" in tweet. Wednesday, Hopson was happy to report the student is doing well, and he has plans to see him Thursday.

"I think we were just doing our jobs and, more than anything, we're just glad he's still here," Hopson said.