Kaitlyn Ledbetter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Overton County Sheriff's Office needs help finding Kaitlyn Ledbetter, no age given.  

Kaitlyn was last seen on May 2nd leaving her house on Turkey Town Road, entering a wooded area going west towards Jackson County. 

If you see her, call the Sheriff's Department at 931-823-5635 or 931-403-0092.

