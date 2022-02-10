NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville’s Community Oversight Board meets for the first time since the Metro Council gave the green light to license plate readers.

The Board, along with at least a dozen other community groups, was against the measure and urged the council not to pass the pilot program.

However, the measure received the votes it needed.

The Board’s chair wrote the council before the vote with concerns that the law enforcement legislation excluded meaningful oversight from the COB.

There were also questions about access to examine and audit LPRs, as only the public defender and the District Attorney were included in that process.

The Board is prepared to ask for an increase in staff to work exclusively with technology to provide auditing and monitoring of LPRs and body cameras.

Since LPRs were approved, Councilmember Bob Mendes believes a public hearing will be needed before the equipment is acquired.

This falls in line with a previously passed law that a public hearing must happen before Metro can physically acquire new surveillance technology.

A date on that public hearing has not been announced yet.

Tonight’s COB meeting is scheduled for 5pm.