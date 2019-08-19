NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are on the scene working to repair a broken 12" water main in the area of Shelby Avenue and 4th Street.
According to a department spokesperson, the main broke due to natural causes and one lane of Shelby Avenue is closed in each direction in the area while crews work to make repairs. They are unaware of any service interruptions in the area.
Metro Police is on site directing traffic through the area. It is unclear on a timeline on when the area will be fully reopened.
