Shelby Avenue Water Main Break - 8-19-19
Thomas Davis (WSMV)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are on the scene working to repair a broken 12" water main in the area of Shelby Avenue and 4th Street.

According to a department spokesperson, the main broke due to natural causes and one lane of Shelby Avenue is closed in each direction in the area while crews work to make repairs. They are unaware of any service interruptions in the area.

Metro Police is on site directing traffic through the area. It is unclear on a timeline on when the area will be fully reopened.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.