NASVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say that one person was injured after being shot Friday night on Shelby Avenue.
Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Shelby Ave. and found a female shot in both her ankles. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A witness later called the police and stated he saw a man push the victim and shoot at her in the parking lot.
The victim told police that she was arguing with her ex-boyfriend, and he pushed her and shot her in the ankles. The Domestic Violence Division is handling the investigation now.
