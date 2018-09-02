Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Antioch.
The incident happened on the 4900 block of Barella Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
Witnesses told police they heard four-to-six shots fired in the area.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found 19-year-old Jonathan Zeltner, who lived nearby on Tomarand Road, with a gunshot wound in the back.
Officers also recovered his bike nearby.
Officials said CPR was attempted but the man died at the scene.
Detectives are searching for the person responsible for the shooting. A suspect description has not been released.
Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible for Zeltner’s murder is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.