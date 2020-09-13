NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two men were transported to the hospital just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning after being shot by an unknown suspect.
The incident took place in the intersection of 27th Ave. and Jefferson Street.
One victim was shot in the face while the other was shot in the torso. Both were expected to be okay as the injuries were non-life threatening.
The suspect drove off from the scene in a dark two door sedan.
